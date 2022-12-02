Suspect in murder of Migos rapper Takeoff arrested in Houston

By Dan Whitcomb

(Reuters) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of rapper Takeoff last month, Houston police and city officials said on Friday, in what the mayor called the latest tragic example of "a young man taking the life of another young man."

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was taken into custody on Thursday evening and charged with murder, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told a news conference alongside Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"I want to express my regret and disappointment that this was another case of a young man taking the life of another young man," Turner said

The 28-year-old rapper, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot dead after a party at a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Two other people were wounded in the shooting, which police said erupted during an argument over a "lucrative" dice game.

"I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in the playing of the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed. He was an innocent bystander," Houston Police Sergeant Michael Burrow told the news conference."

Burrow said the investigation was slowed because none of the more than 30 people at the party spoke to police at the scene.

"It's important that those people come forward," Burrow said. "We're still looking to talk to a lot of those people." He said that the case was largely solved through video and audio evidence culled from surveillance cameras and cell phones.

Ball was a key member of the Atlanta-based hip hop trio Migos whose hits include "Bad and Boujee" featuring rapper Lil Uzi Vert, "MotorSport" and "Walk It Talk It."

His killing touched off an outpouring of grief from the Atlanta hip hop community and fans worldwide.

Ball is the latest rapper to be slain by gunfire in recent years, following Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke and King Von.

