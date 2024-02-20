Suspect in murder of NY mom nabbed after stabbing 2 women in Arizona: sources

The suspect sought for strangling and bludgeoning a woman found dead in a SoHo hotel has been nabbed in Arizona after stabbing two women there, police source said Tuesday.

NYPD detectives want to question Raad Almansoori for the Feb. 8 murder of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, who was found strangled and struck in the head with an iron inside the SoHo 54 hotel on Watts St. near Sixth Ave, cops said.

Almansoori, 26, is facing charges for two separate stabbings of women in Arizona, according to local news outlet Arizona’s Family. Both women survived.

Police sources say Almansoori lives in Arizona and was visiting the city when police believe he killed Oleas-Arancibia. He has yet to be charged in her murder.

Cops arrested Almansoori on Sunday for stabbing a woman inside a McDonald’s in Suprise, Az. about 8:30 a.m. that morning, cops said.

While investigating the stabbing, cops learned a car had just been stolen a few blocks away by someone matching the stabber’s description. Cops in Scottsdale spotted the car and stopped the driver after an alert went out.

When questioned, he admitted to stabbing a second woman in Phoenix a day earlier while trying to steal her car.

Maricopa County prosecutors charged him with attempted murder, aggravated assault and theft for the Surprise stabbing, as well as robbery, assault, theft and criminal damage in the separate Phoenix attack.

He remains in a Maricopa County jail as NYPD detectives proceed with extradition requests, a police source said.

Cops believe Almansoori killed Oleas-Arancibia, then walked out of the hotel wearing her leggings because he got incriminating blood on his own pants during the attack.

Detectives recovered surveillance video of the suspect walking out of the hotel in the light-colored leggings along with video of Oleas-Arancibia walking into the hotel earlier wearing the same leggings. The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect in the leggings and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

“There was blood all over the pants,” Kenny said about the pants found in Oleas-Arancibia’s room. There were also “bits of plastic embedded in her head” from the iron, he added.

Oleas-Arancibia was found dead in the hotel room after concerned friends and relatives made repeated requests that hotel staff check on her. She was acting nervous in the days leading up to her death, her son told the Daily News.

“There were several wellness check requests to the front desk during the evening [before she was found],” Kenny said. “At one point a hotel employee did go up [and] knock on the door.”

The door had a “Do Not Disturb” sign hanging from the knob but the hotel staffer stepped inside anyway, Kenny said.

“He saw the victim laying on the floor [covered by] a blanket,” Kenny said. “[He] didn’t think anything of it and and went back downstairs thinking the woman was laying asleep on the floor.”

Staffers went back into the room the next morning and found her dead after her son made a missing person’s report in Queens, Kenny said.

An autopsy later revealed Oleas-Arancibia died of strangulation and blunt force trauma. A bloody hotel room iron was found near her body.

Detectives suspect Oleas-Arancibia is a sex worker, although Kenny said her name has never come up in any NYPD vice investigations regarding sex workers or sex trafficking.