Suspect in murder of Pittsburgh woman found dead in Philadelphia

The suspect in the recent murder of a woman from Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood was found dead in Philadelphia.

Police said that 40-year-old Sharay Woodson was reported missing on June 7. Detectives found her body in her home located in the 200-block of East Elizabeth Street on June 8.

A warrant was then issued for her husband, John Newson.

According to Pittsburgh police, the Fugitive Apprehension Unit and U.S. Marshals tracked John Newson to Philadelphia, and confirmed his location at a residence.

Police said shots were fired within the home, and a Philadelphia SWAT team responded to assist.

Today during a news conference, police officials said SWAT members found Newson dead inside the home.

Further information on John Newson’s death is expected from Philadelphia police.

The investigation is ongoing.

