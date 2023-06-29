Suspect in murder of pregnant woman in Belltown appears in court for first time, pleads not guilty

The man accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman in Belltown pleaded guilty in court on Thursday.

This marks the first time suspect Cordell Goosby has appeared in person in a courtroom. Earlier in June, King County prosecutors charged him with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

This stems from an incident on June 13, where Goosby allegedly ran toward Sung and Eina Kwon’s car and shot at them while they were in their car stopped at an intersection. At the time, Eina was eight months pregnant.

For now, Goosby is only facing murder charges related to shooting the couple and not the unborn baby which had later died at the hospital. That’s because it’s not known whether the baby girl was a “person” as recognized by state law when she died. Investigators are still working to determine that for the time being.

While relatives and friends of the Kwons were not present at Goosby’s court appearance on Thursday, members of the Korean-American community were in attendance to provide support.

“We are here to watch how our justice system is conducting this horrible murder case,” local business owner Yon Kim said. “We are here with a sincere heart for Mrs. Kwon’s husband and two-year-old son; we’re here to support their family and let them know we’re here as a community.”

As for how Kim felt when Goosby walked into the courtroom, she described a “combination of emotions.”

“Anger first,” she intimated. “I just want to make sure there is justice.”

Goosby is being held on $10 million bail and will next appear in court in August.

A public funeral for Eina Kwon was held last week, where hundreds gathered to remember her life.







