Suspect in murder of Russian propagandist Tatarsky still wanted

Daria Trepova, a resident of St Petersburg, who is suspected of the murder of Russian propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky [real name: Maxim Fomin], continues to be searched for, and a Russian news agency denies information about her detention.

Source: Fontanka news agency

Details: According to Fontanka, Russian law enforcement agents conducted searches at the apartment of a St Petersburg resident suspected of involvement in Tatarsky's murder.

"In the Pushkinsky district of St Petersburg, searches have ended in an apartment allegedly connected with a girl suspected of involvement in the explosion on Universitetskaya Embankment," the news agency writes.

It is noted that the woman was taken out of the apartment. "It may be mother of the St. Petersburg resident Daria, who is currently being searched for," the newspaper said.

According to Fontanka's sources, Russian law enforcement officers did not find the suspect in the apartment.

"The security forces took the girl's mother out of the front door. She was taken to the police station. The woman's procedural status is unclear," the news agency clarified on its Telegram channel.



Earlier, the Russian Interfax news agency, citing an informed source, reported that security forces detained a resident of St Petersburg, Daria Trepova, on suspicion of murdering propagandist Tatarsky.

Background: On 2 April, an explosion occurred in a cafe in the centre of St Petersburg that had previously belonged to Yevgeny Prigozhin, owner of the Wagner Group Private Military Company, killing "war correspondent" (military blogger) Vladlen Tatarsky and injuring 30 other people.

