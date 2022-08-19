Suspect in murder of St. Johns County teen Tristyn Bailey will not stand trial until 2023

The teenager who is charged with the murder of Tristyn Bailey in the Durbin Crossing community will not stand trial until February of 2023.

Aiden Fucci, who is now 15, is charged as an adult with first degree murder. He was 14 at the time of Tristyn’s death on Mother’s Day in 2021.

He was originally scheduled for trial on November 7. But his public defender requested the trial to be moved to early next year, as she needs more time to gather witness testimonies.

This morning, Judge R. Lee Smith granted the motion, meaning that the trial will be held next February.

Bailey’s body was found in the woods in Durbin Crossing with more than 100 stab wounds. Fucci has pleaded not guilty.

Fucci’s lawyer said she was gathering sworn testimonies from about 75 people.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.



