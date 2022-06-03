Suspect in murder of Tacoma mom ordered to mental hospital

The Pierce County Superior Court ruled Friday that the man arrested in connection with the May homicide of a Tacoma mother of three lacks the capacity to assist in his own defense in court.

The court ordered Tellieun Harvey to a 90-day stay at an inpatient treatment facility.

“The defendant shall be placed in the custody of the Secretary of the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) to undergo evaluation and treatment,” court records state.

On Tuesday, May 17, Elisia Simpson was found dead in her Tacoma apartment. Harvey, Simpson’s boyfriend, was taken into custody the next day and booked into the Pierce County Jail on a domestic violence murder charge.

During Harvey’s first court appearance, prosecutors requested that he undergo a mental health evaluation. At the time, Simpson’s friends argued that it was not needed.

“The whole months they were together, he never acted crazy. Never showed a sign of being crazy. Now, all of a sudden, he needs an evaluation,” said Keya Moss, a friend of Simpson.

Harvey’s next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29.

