Suspect nabbed in 2015 shooting execution of Bronx mom of five

A suspect has been nabbed in the cold-blooded 2015 execution of a Bronx mother of five, police said Wednesday.

Lasalle Herman, 34, was arrested Tuesday for the March 4, 2015, shooting death of Michelle Cox inside her Webster Ave. apartment building.

Cox, 41, was fatally shot in the back of the head in her building near Alden Place as she walked up a flight of stairs to her apartment, cops said.

The victim, who worked as a security guard as she raised her five children, was returning from the store when she was shot. She died at the scene.

“I was devastated because my aunt is not someone that gets into problems,” Cox’s niece Maribel Harris told the Daily News the day of the killing. “She just works and takes cares of her kids.”

Herman lives in Harlem, cops said.

He was awaiting arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court on murder charges Wednesday.