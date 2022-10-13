Suspect nabbed for 2019 Manhattan shooting death of 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member

A suspect has been nabbed for the 2019 Manhattan shooting death of a 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member, police said Thursday.

Jerson Acosta-Batista was extradited to the city Wednesday from New Jersey. He was grabbed Oct. 1 at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving on a flight from the Dominican Republic.

Acosta-Batista, 22, is charged with criminally negligent homicide, attempted robbery, weapons possession, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence for the Oct. 3, 2019, slaying of Alberto Martinez in Washington Heights.

The killer fled the scene on W. 168th St. near Amsterdam Ave. about 12:30 a.m. in a getaway car driven by an accomplice and police later that month released photos of the two suspects.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Acosta-Batista, who lives in Paterson, N.J., and has no prior arrest record, pulled the trigger or drove the car.

The other suspect is still being sought.

The victim, police said, lived around the block from where he was killed and had 15 arrests on his record, including for gang assault and weapons possession, according to cops. Cops say he was a member of the feared Trinitarios gang.