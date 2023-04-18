Suspect nabbed in 2022 Brooklyn hit-and-run crash that killed woman on scooter

A Brooklyn man was busted on manslaughter charges Tuesday after a lengthy investigation into the late night hit-and-run killing of a motorized scooter rider last summer, police said.

Mike Josie, 23, is charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and other crimes after his 10:05 a..m. arrest wrapped up an “exhaustive” probe into the deadly Bedford-Stuyvesant crash, according to a police source. The suspect is awaiting arraignment on the charges.

The victim, 43-year-old Bernadine Lewis, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after she was found lying on the street with severe body trauma shortly after 2 a.m. June 24.

Police said a dark-colored Hyundai sedan was traveling west on Lexington Ave. when the driver plowed into Lewis in the intersection at Throop Ave., knocking her to the ground as the motorist drove into the night.

Cops located video of the vehicle and identified the license plate number although it took some time to determine Josie was behind the wheel, the source indicated.

The suspect was also charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a fatal accident and reckless driving.