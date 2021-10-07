Suspect nabbed in Bronx shooting confesses, says victim annoyed him by making noise

A Bronx murder suspect admitted his bad day became his victim’s last day.

Jabal Gordon, after more than two months on the run, was busted Wednesday at a Nyack motel on charges of manslaughter, attempted murder and gun possession in the July 30 slaying of Keith Holden, police said Thursday.

The suspect, taken into custody at a Super 8 motel on Route 59, told police he was already agitated after a tough day and became furthered angered when the 54-year-old Holden’s began making a racket prior to their pre-dawn confrontation on E. Gun Hill Road near Young Ave. in the Bronx.

Cops said Holden, shot in the face and rushed to Jacobi Hospital, died nine days later.

Police later released a picture of Gordon, who lives in upstate Chester. Once in custody, the suspect acknowledged the din made by Hudson around 4:50 a.m. this past summer set off his homicidal response, cops said.

Holden was found lying face-up with a gunshot wound to his face when police arrived, with Gordon disappearing for more than two months as cops pursued the suspect.