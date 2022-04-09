Suspect nabbed in Bronx stray bullet shooting that killed 16-year-old: police

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Cops have arrested a man they believe opened fire outside a Bronx high school, killing a 16-year-old girl with a stray bullet, police said.

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody early Saturday and was being questioned by investigators, police sources said. No charges were immediately filed.

The arrest comes as a solemn memorial was growing outside the high school where Angellyh Yambo and two other teens were shot and grief-stricken family and friends remembered the murdered adolescent as an “amazing, kind young lady” with a “beautiful heart.”

Yambo was standing outside University Heights High School’s South Bronx Campus on E. 156 St. near St. Ann’s Ave. Friday afternoon when she and two other teens were hit by bullets fired in a dispute between “brazen criminals,” NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Angellyh was shot in the chest. EMS rushed her to Lincoln Hospital, where she died. The other teens, another 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were also hit by bullets and are expected to survive.

The shooter was standing on the southeast corner of the intersection arguing with someone across the street, police said. The gunman fired off six shots, striking Yambo, and the two other teens.

Sewell, who called Angellyh “a young woman with a bright future,” said that none of the teens were the shooter’s intended targets.

“(She) was the most purist person you would’ve loved to know or have her be a part of your life,” family friend Chantal Lorenzo wrote on a GoFundMe page seeking donations for Angellyh Yambo’s funeral expenses. “She brought so much joy, love, laughter and light to those that she encountered, especially her mother.”

A superintendent at a nearby building heard the gunfire and ran downstairs, where he spotted the wounded teens.

“The kids were coming from South Bronx High School,” said the superintendent, who asked not to be named. “The girl dropped by a red car and was dead. The other girl dropped further up the block. The other boy was hit, but he wasn’t bad.”

The man watched helplessly as the fatally wounded girl’s mother arrived at the scene.

“The dead girl’s mother… the way she was screaming broke my heart. The first thing you think of is your own kids and you start bawling,” he said as he fought back tears. “It’s crazy out here.”

The other 16-year-old girl was shot in the shin and the 17-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks, said police. They were taken to the same hospital in stable condition.

Yambo attended University Prep High School, a charter school a block away, School Safety sources said.

The other victims attend Mott Haven Village Prep High School, which is one of several schools in the South Bronx Educational Campus around the corner from the shooting, according to the sources.

