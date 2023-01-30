Suspect nabbed for caught-on-camera shooting death of aspiring musician as they walked together in Queens last March

A suspect wanted in the caught-on-camera shooting death of an aspiring musician as they walked together on a Queens street has been nabbed nearly a year later, police said Monday.

Jovan Springer was arrested in East New York, Brooklyn, Wednesday on a raft of charges including weapons possession, menacing and burglary in an unrelated case.

On Saturday he was charged with murder for the March 26 shooting of 26-year-old Peter Panthier Jr.

Springer, 29, was seen on video strolling alongside the victim on Grassmere Terrace near Ocean Crest Blvd. in Far Rockaway, according to cops. As they walked, the killer pulled out a gun and shot Panthier twice in the head, the video showed. Panthier crumpled to the sidewalk and the shooter ran off.

“They were walking together like they were friends and he shot him,” Panthier’s father, Peter Panthier Sr., said at the time. “I can’t understand it. He was executed. Oh my God, he was executed.”

Panthier was rushed to St. John’s Hospital but couldn’t be saved.

“This is a sick guy,” the father said of the killer.

The victim, an immigrant from the Caribbean island of Dominica, lived with his family in East New York and helped support them as a warehouse worker even as he battled depression. His relatives said then they didn’t know why he was in Far Rockaway.

Police are still not sure why the victim was killed. He had no arrest record, unlike the suspect, who has previous arrests for drug possession and criminal trespass.

The victim moved to the U.S. more than two years ago after studying economics at St. Augustine College in Trinidad & Tobago.

“We sent him to college for a better life,” said his grandfather, Julian Dobbs.

He used to teach science and math at a high school in Dominica and was part of an acting troupe, his family said. He also recorded several music videos on YouTube, often singing about his loneliness or depression.