Suspect nabbed in caught-on-video 2022 sucker-punch murder of 61-year-old Brooklyn robbery victim

One of two suspects sought for a year in the caught-on-video fatal sucker-punch of a 61-year-old Brooklyn man targeted for robbery has been busted, police said Thursday.

Isaih James, a 20-year-old linked to the Bloods, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and robbery, cops said.

He and an accomplice allegedly targeted Victor Vega the night of May 25, 2022, on Lexington Ave. near Nostrand Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Vega was found unconscious with a massive head injury outside his home. He died at Kings County Hospital four days later.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows he fell backward as one of his attackers, walking alongside Vega, punched him in the head without warning.

After Vega fell to the ground next to a row of parked cars, striking his head, his attacker heartlessly rifled through the unconscious victim’s pockets, stealing a few items, the video shows.

The attacker then handed off some of the items to his accomplice.

Vega, who was sporting a baseball cap and carrying a small black shopping bag, was speaking with the assailants in the moments before the attack, the video shows.

He appeared to reach out and touch the arm of one of the men in a friendly gesture just before the fatal sucker punch was delivered.

It wasn’t immediately clear if James is accused of throwing the fatal punch or of being the accomplice in the crime. The second man is still being sought.

Police said James was also charged with reckless endangerment for a July 20 incident, just around the block, on Quincy St. near Nostrand Ave., in which he allegedly fired a gun at someone. No one was hurt.