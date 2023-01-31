Suspect nabbed after chase

Jan. 31—An Ada man who had outstanding warrants through the Chickasaw Nation Tribal Court was arrested Friday after a high-speed pursuit.

Arrested was 39-year-old Gary Wayne Underwood.

The pursuit began in Ada at about 2:40 p.m. on North Country Club Road when Ada Police Officer Kyle Power spotted a vehicle believed to be driven by Underwood, who Power knew had outstanding felony warrants from an incident that occurred Jan. 14, 2023.

Power attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of North Country Club Road and B Street, but Underwood failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued. Underwood reportedly fled driving north of Ada.

The pursuit eventually entered Seminole County, where, according to information released by APD, Underwood slammed on his brakes causing a collision between his vehicle and Power's patrol vehicle.

Underwood then returned to the Ada area while being pursued by Ada police, Chickasaw Lighthorse police and Pontotoc County sheriff's deputies. Underwood stopped his vehicle and fled on foot in the area of U.S. 377 and Sandy Creek Lane, according to APD.

He was captured a short time later while hiding in an abandoned vehicle at 1518 Sandy Creek Dr., APD reported. Bureau of Indian Affairs officers along with sheriff's deputies and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers assisted in Underwood's arrest alongside Ada police and Chickasaw Lighthorse police.

APD reports that officers the following in Underwood's possession: One bolt action rifle; one shotgun; two handguns (one of which came back stolen); gun parts/slide; a dash cam; two game cameras; a video camera; four cell phones; 24 unused syringes; three loaded syringes containing a crystalized substance; five metal spoons covered in a crystalized substance; a Triton scale; a Weight Max scale; 96 clear baggies; three separate bags containing a white crystalized substance; 20 rounds of .223 ammunition; 15 rounds of .410 ammunition; 46 rounds of .45 auto ammunition; 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition; one round of .380 ammunition; nine SD cards; a Chromebook; and a Whistler Scanner which was direct wired to the vehicle.