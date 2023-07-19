Suspect nabbed for fatally bashing Brooklyn roommate’s head in with hammer during January fight over personal space

A suspect has been nabbed for fatally bashing his Brooklyn roommate’s head in with a hammer during a January fight over respecting each other’s space, police said Wednesday.

Ian Wiggins, 47, was arrested in the Bronx Tuesday for murder and weapons possession.

Wiggins, who has no previous arrests, is accused of slaying James Hudley, 53, inside their apartment on Hinsdale St. near Linden Blvd. in East New York, police said. At least one other roommate lived there with them.

Cops found Hudley face down on his bed with “severe trauma to the face” about 11:10 a.m. Jan. 11, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at the time.

The victim had no criminal history.

A neighbor said she was surprised about the slaying because the roommates seemed to all get along well.

“He was always amicable,” the neighbor said of the victim. “I used to see him going to work in the morning. He was always cheerful.”