Suspect nabbed in fraudulent check scheme involving thousands

Dec. 19—A Knox County man who claimed he was abandoned by pair who promised to pay him to cash checks at East Tennessee banks including one in Crossville was arrested last week.

Dylan Brett Thomas, 28, Montwood Dr., Knoxville, is charged with theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and criminal simulation. Investigation into the bogus check cashing scheme is continuing.

The incident occurred at One Bank on West Ave. last Tuesday when a bank employee became suspicious over a check in the amount of $1,976.45 presented to be cashed.

The bank teller found details on the check suspicious and the man presenting the check became nervous, telling a bank manager he had to leave to pick up his cousin and would be back the following day.

He left walking south on West Ave. but bank officials had already obtained his driver's license. The photo on the driver's license matched the image of the suspect, according to Ptl. Keyton Harthun's report.

A short time later Ptl. Shade Foster found the man walking along Livingston Rd. and Main St. and took him into custody. Advised of his rights, according to Harthun's report, the man provided police a statement and Det. Tim Vandever was called to assist in the investigation.

Bank tellers were able to look through transactions on Dec. 13 and told police the man had allegedly presented a check at 1:38 p.m. in the amount of $1,815.92 to be cashed; a second check at at 3:53 p.m. in the amount of $1,961.74; and a third check the same day at 3:57 p.m. in the amount of $1,976.45.

The third check is the one bank officials declined to cash that sparked the police investigation.

Thomas told police, according to the report, he was staying at a mission in Knoxville when approached by two men who asked him if he needed work. He left with the men in a silver Chevrolet pickup under a promise of being paid for doing what they requested.

The trio drove to banks in Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, Knoxville and other locations during the course of the day, ending up in Crossville. In each case, the pair would "threaten him to cash checks for them," the report states.

The man would be let out of the truck a distance from a bank with instructions to walk to the bank, cash checks and return on foot, giving them the money. The men would listen to his interactions with tellers via an open line on a cell phone.

When the third attempt at the Crossville bank failed, the two men left the area, leaving Thomas stranded, the suspect told police.

Investigation into the incident is continuing.

