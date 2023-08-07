Suspect nabbed in March shooting death of Queens smoke shop worker during $150 stickup

A suspect has been nabbed in connection with the March shooting death of a Queens smoke shop worker during a $150 stickup, police said Monday.

Albert Edwards, 24, was arrested Sunday for murder, robbery and gun possession.

Edwards was one of three men who stepped into The Plug, a Richmond Hill smoke shop on Jamaica Ave. near 110th St., on the afternoon of March 18, according to cops.

One of the three men pulled a gun while his two accomplices stole THC and tobacco products, according to cops. The gunman opened fire during the robbery, hitting Daryus Clarke, 20, in the chest.

It wasn’t immediately clear Monday if Edwards is the accused triggerman. The two accomplices are still being sought.

The trio of crooks drove off in a white Camry with just $100 cash and $50 worth of merchandise, cops said.

Clarke’s mother decried the “senseless” killing.

“Over $150? It wasn’t worth it,” Kiesha Clarke told the Daily News in March. “It wasn’t worth taking a life for $150. My child was worth more than $150.”

Edwards has five prior arrests, including for grand larceny, drugs and possession of a switchblade, police said.

He was most recently arrested Friday in the Bronx for aggravated harassment involving threats made on the phone, police said.

The victim, the oldest of four siblings, was planning his sister’s sweet 16 birthday party at the time of his murder.

“He wasn’t no gangbanger,” his mother said. “He had no issues with anyone so it’s just shocking and senseless.”