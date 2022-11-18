Suspect nabbed after mother, 4-year-old daughter found dead in city hotel

Police say a 22-year-old man has been apprehended after a 40-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter were found dead Wednesday afternoon in a hotel room along Dual Highway in Hagerstown.

A suspect in the deaths, Javon Hines, no fixed address, was arrested in Elkton, Md., Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Hagerstown Police Department.

Police are treating the deaths of Elise Wars and her daughter Khori Ashton as homicides. The two were initially found by hotel staff at the APM Inn & Suites, 431 Dual Highway at South Cleveland Avenue. Police were called about about 4:20 p.m. and found the pair had been shot.

The victims, who had been living in the hotel for several months, were declared dead at the scene, according to the release.

Hines was an acquaintance of Wars, and he was found in Elkton, which is in Cecil County, with the help of other law enforcement agencies, according to the release. He was taken into custody without incident, according to police, who did not list any charges for him.

It was not clear if Hines was still in Cecil County or had been brought back to Hagerstown. Court information was unavailable Thursday night.

Authorities said previously that the killings were a targeted and deliberate crime.

Agencies assisting included the Baltimore City Police Department, a Maryland State Police apprehension unit, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Capital Area Regional Unit Task Force and the Hartford County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact Detective J. Dietz at jdietz@hagerstownpd.org or call 240-313-4350.

