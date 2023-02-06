Suspect nabbed in shooting of off-duty NYPD cop: sources

The man who shot an off-duty NYPD officer was taken into custody Monday, sources said.

The 38-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Rockland County, NBC News reported.

Hours earlier, the gunman’s abandoned BMW was discovered in Manhattan.

The wounded officer remains in critical condition at Brookdale University Hospital.

The officer and a relative were robbed after heading to Ruby St. between Linden Blvd. and Dumont Ave. in East New York around 7 p.m. Saturday.

They were hoping to buy a Honda Pilot for $20,000 after seeing the SUV advertised on Facebook Marketplace, law enforcement sources said, but the supposed seller pulled out a gun.

After an exchange of gunfire, a bullet struck the officer in the head, critically injuring him. He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital.

The 26-year-old’s relative, a brother or brother-in-law, grabbed the wounded cop’s weapon and returned fire five times — but didn’t hit the robber, sources said.

The gunman took off in the BMW, leaving the wounded cop on the street.