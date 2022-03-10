Suspect nabbed for shootout outside Astoria nightclub that killed NYPD school safety agent ex-girlfriend

A suspect on the lam for more than two months after getting into a shootout outside a Queens nightclub that killed his ex-girlfriend — an NYPD school safety agent — has been nabbed, police said Thursday,

Quasawn Williams, 29, was arrested in New Jersey Wednesday.

He had been sought in the Dec. 23 shooting in which Mye Johnson, out with her new boyfriend to celebrate her 27th birthday, was shot to death leaving Solletto on Steinway St. in Astoria.

Williams was waiting outside the club, police said, and got into an argument with the new boyfriend, DaShawn Parker, 27. Both men pulled their guns and opened fire, with Johnson, the mother of a 7-year-old son, caught in the crossfire, police said at the time.

Parker was wounded and later charged with gun possession.

Williams fled uninjured in his white BMW and headed to New Jersey, where he lives. He was stopped at some point by Garden State police for a traffic violation but was let go because cops were not yet aware he was being sought.

Williams is charged with attempted murder. He is due to appear in Queens Criminal Court Thursday.