Suspect nabbed for shouting racist slurs, threatening to stab Black woman walking in Times Square

A suspect wanted for shouting racist slurs and threatening to stab a Black woman walking in Times Square has been nabbed, police said Tuesday.

Brian Wilbur, a 32-year-old homeless white man, was charged Monday with menacing and aggravated harassment, both as hate crimes.

Wilbur walked up to the 38-year-old victim and berated her on the afternoon of Sept. 23, police say.

“I hate all of you n-----s,” he said, according to police. “I want to kill all the n-----s.”

He also allegedly told the woman he had a shank, though he did not display a weapon, and threatened to stab her.

Five days after the incident, cops released a surveillance image of the suspect and asked for the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Wilbur has two prior arrests, for criminal mischief and jumping a turnstile, police said.

_____