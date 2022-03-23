Suspect nabbed for sick chokehold rape of woman in Bronx apartment building, charged with attempted murder

A suspect has been nabbed for the rape of a woman choked unconscious inside her Bronx apartment building, police said Wednesday.

Jason Dickerson, 34, was arrested Tuesday for the sick March 11 attack and charged with with attempted murder and rape.

The 27-year-old victim was standing by a staircase in an apartment building near Davidson Ave. and W. 190th St. Fordham , sipping from a Styrofoam cup, when the assailant approached her from behind and put her in a chokehold, cops said.

Startling surveillance video released by cops shows the attacker dragging the woman backwards down the hall before she was knocked unconscious and raped. She suffered cuts to her nose and mouth and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Dickerson was awaiting arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court. He lives about a mile from where the woman was attacked.