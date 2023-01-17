Suspect nabbed in stabbing death of Brooklyn man

Emma Seiwell, Elizabeth Keogh, New York Daily News
A suspect has been arrested for stabbing a man to death outside a Brooklyn bar last week, according to police.

Ansel Payano, 34, was nabbed Tuesday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the Jan. 10 murder of Nessim Sahalon.

Payano and Sahalon, 30, got into an argument inside a barber shop on Flatbush Ave. near Avenue O in Marine Park around 8:15 p.m., cops and sources said.

The argument spilled out onto the street and in front of nearby Kaché Restaurant and Lounge, police said.

Payano pulled a knife and plunged it into Sahalon’s chest, cops said.

After the stabbing, Payano took off on nearby Quinton St. where he threw the knife in a planter on the sidewalk, sources said.

The suspect had three prior non-violent arrests in the city, including for driving while intoxicated and marijuana possession, cops said.

Sahalon lived about three and a half miles away in Mapleton, where his family was still observing the Jewish mourning practice of Shiva on Tuesday.

Payano’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Tuesday afternoon.

