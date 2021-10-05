Suspect nabbed in terrifying Times Square subway station shove

A woman was busted Tuesday in the terrifying Times Square subway station attack that sent an unsuspecting woman sailing into the side of an uptown No. 1 train, police said.

The caught-on-video assault showed accused attacker Anthonia Egegbara, now charged with attempted murder, sitting on a platform bench as the train pulls into the Midtown station during the Monday morning rush hour. The assailant then suddenly jumped up from her seat, lowered her shoulder and slammed into the helpless victim from behind.

The victim disappeared from the video, with one of her shoes seen flying back onto the platform after she slammed into the moving train. Police said she was knocked backward and felt to the platform, suffering serious injuries.

Egegbara, 29, of Far Rockaway, Queens, then walked calmly away from the unprovoked assault, with a surveillance camera catching a shot of her face as she exited, according to police. Cops released the surveillance video and asked the public’s help identifying and tracking down the pusher.

The NYPD announced the arrest in a Tuesday morning tweet.

Family members said the victim suffered a broken arm, with her face left bruised and swollen. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Her brother-in-law Sergio Gomez noted if the attack occurred just seconds earlier, the victim would have gone under the train.

“This unprovoked attack was senseless and absurd,” said MTA spokesman Tim Minton. “The city needs to provide additional mental health services to assist those who may endanger themselves and others. The NYPD’s rapid identification and arrest in this case makes riders safer.”