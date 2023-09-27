Suspect nabbed in unprovoked August beating death of homeless man on Manhattan street

A suspect has been nabbed in the beating death of a 55-year-old homeless man during an unprovoked attack on a Manhattan street last month, police said Tuesday.

Maleik Frazier, 39, is facing manslaughter charges for the slaying of Marcel Mungia on E. 33rd St. near Second Ave. in Kips Bay, cops said.

Surveillance video collected by police allegedly shows Frazier punching and kicking Mungia as the victim lay on the ground at 12:50 a.m. Aug. 14, police said. Mungia may have been sleeping when the attack began.

Frazier stormed off but returned a few minutes later and continued stomping on the still prone Mungia, cops said. He then dragged the body down the street before calling 911.

First responders found Mungia badly hurt on the sidewalk and rushed him to Bellevue Hospital, where he died later that day.

Frazier lives at a recently opened supportive housing center in Brooklyn that provides living space to the formerly homeless, according to cops. He was arrested Monday and arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court later that day.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage shows Frazier attacking Mungia for more than 10 minutes, walking away, returning to continue the attack and then finally “moving (Mungia’s) lifeless body several feet across the sidewalk.”

“(He) then calls 911 to report that (Mungia) might die,” prosecutors said during Frazier’s arraignment, where the suspect was ordered held on $300,000 bail.

Cops identified Frazier through his clothing and Denver Broncos hat he wore during the attack.

When they questioned Frazier and showed him the surveillance video, he allegedly admitted to taking part in the killing.

“That’s me in the video,” he confessed, according to court papers. “That’s the guy I punched, kicked and stomped.”