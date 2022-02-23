Suspect named in D.P. Dough robbery

Feb. 23—A criminal complaint filed with Monongalia County Magistrate Court names Keshown Marquez Baldwin, 25, of Morgantown, as the suspect arrested in connection with an armed robbery at D.P. Dough in downtown Morgantown.

Morgantown Police Officer J. Bridge, who filed the complaint, said officers responded to the armed robbery call at the High Street business and were advised that two suspects were armed with pistols.

After a D.P. Dough employee was able to identify one of the suspects as Baldwin, the complaint said dispatchers informed officers there was a Ford Focus registered to Baldwin. Shortly after, officers spotted the vehicle driving on Pleasant Street and were able to stop the driver on Spruce Street, near the Morgantown Market Place Pavilion where the farmer's market is held.

According to the complaint, officers were able to positively identify clothing inside the vehicle as having been worn by one of the suspects on the security footage from D.P. Dough.

Due to the ongoing investigation, additional details are not being released, police said.

Baldwin is being charged with first degree armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $75, 000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2 in Monongalia County Magistrate Court.

