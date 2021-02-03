Suspect named in deadly attack on FBI agents investigating child exploitation ring

Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI while serving an arrest warrant on Tuesday 2 February, 2021 (AP)

A suspect has been named in a deadly ambush that killed a pair of FBI agents in Florida.

Agents were trying to serve a search warrant to David Lee Huber in Florida on Tuesday when the man allegedly spotted the agents through a doorbell camera. He then allegedly fired on them with a military-style rifle.

Two agents were killed during a shooting on Tuesday morning in Sunrise, FBI Miami Public Affairs Specialist Jim Marshall confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

FBI Director Christopher Wray identified the agents killed as Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger later the same day.

“Tragically, the FBI lost two of our own today,” he said in a statement.

Two other wounded agents were transported to hospital and are in stable condition, Mr Wray confirmed. The third injured agent did not require hospitalisation, he said.

A team of law enforcement officers were at Water Terrace apartment complex to execute a federal court-ordered search warrant relating to a case of violent crimes against children, authorities said.

The FBI agents association said that officers were intending to seize evidence in connection with suspected possession of child pornography.

The shooting unfolded around 6am EST and the subject of the warrant also died during the chaos, the FBI confirmed. The identity of the subject had not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

CNN reported that the suspect had barricaded himself, according to Sunrise police spokeswoman Otishia Browning-Smith.

A source familiar with the shootout told the broadcaster that the suspect must have been monitoring a camera before shooting the agents.

"He must have shot them through the door," the source reportedly said, on condition of anonymity. "There was no other way."

The same source reportedly told CNN that a SWAT vehicle had to be crashed into the building for cover so the injured agents could be pulled away.

Other reports said that authorities are investigating whether the suspect had cameras rigged at the apartment to provide an outside view of people approaching the luxury complex.

"There were bullet holes everywhere ... It was a mess," they reportedly said.

According to The Miami Herald, the suspected gunman shot and killed himself following the standoff that lasted several hours, during which he barricaded himself in the home.

“The operation this morning in Sunrise ended tragically with the subject opening fire on the members of the search team,” FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George Piro said on Tuesday.

He added: “Dan and Laura left home this morning to carry out the mission they signed up for and loved to do — to keep the American people safe.

"They were valuable members of our team. They will forever be heroes. We will always honour their ultimate sacrifice.”

When asked how many bullets were fired during the confrontation, a police official replied: "Too many to count,” the BBC reported.

After this morning’s tragedy we want to express our deepest condolences to our colleagues in the FBI. Our thoughts and prayers are with their agents, their families, and all of those that were affected by today's events. #Sunrisepolicefl #CityofSunrise #OfficerDown #FBI pic.twitter.com/sIIffYnzS1 — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 3, 2021

Mr Marshall said on Tuesday that the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division.

“Every day, FBI special agents put themselves in harm’s way to keep the American people safe. Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country," Mr Wray said.

Alfin, born in New York, was 36 years old and joined the FBI in 2009 and has worked crimes against children violations for over six years. He is survived by his wife and one child, Mr Piro said.

Schwartzenberger, 43, was born in Pueblo, Colorado, and joined the FBI in 2005, and has worked crimes against children cases for over seven years. She is survived by her husband and two children.

The Water Terrace apartment complex, situated about 10 miles north-west of Fort Lauderdale is part of a luxury community that features a gym, pool, spa, and tennis courts, according to their website.

