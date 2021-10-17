Suspect named in East Hartford shooting

Oct. 17—EAST HARTFORD — A suspect involved in a shooting on Main Street Friday afternoon has been named by East Hartford Police.

Randolph Brown, 29, of 860 Main St. has been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting a man in the arm and then barricading himself in a fourth-floor apartment until he surrendered to negotiators without incident.

Police were called to respond to the shooting shortly before 1 p.m. Friday. There, they found the victim of the shooting, who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to a Friday press release from East Hartford Police spokesman Lt. Joshua Litwin.

A SWAT team was called to the scene to take Brown into custody after he barricaded himself in his apartment on Main Street.

Brown's bond is set at $1 million and his court date will be Monday morning, East Hartford Police said Sunday.

Ben covers Coventry and Tolland for the Journal Inquirer.