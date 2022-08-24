Suspect named in fatal shooting

Aug. 24—HIGH POINT — A man who was fatally shot Monday afternoon in the northern part of the city was sitting in a car when he was shot, according to a recording of a 911 call, and police announced Tuesday the name of the man accused in the shooting.

Marcus C. Dilworth, 41, of High Point, is charged with first-degree murder and prohibited weapons possession by a felon in the death of Terrance J. Parms, 32, of High Point, the High Point Police Department said Tuesday.

Parms was shot shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday at a house in the 4300 block of Garden Club Street, which is listed on Dilworth's arrest report as the street where he lives. Garden Club Street intersects Skeet Club Road near Johnson Street.

According to his arrest report, Dilworth was arrested without incident shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday at his residence. Police had said Monday only that a suspect was in custody.

Police have not released any other information about the shooting, including any possible motive.

Neighbors who live near the house where the shooting happened called 911 to say they heard gunshots and described the violent scene, according to recordings of the calls. One woman told a 911 dispatcher that she initially heard three gunshots, then heard someone screaming.

"They are still screaming, but I can't see what's going on," she said.

Another person told a dispatcher that there was loud arguing in the yard of the house before the gunfire.

Another woman told a dispatcher that a man with a gun shot another man who was sitting inside a car.

"He's still got the gun still in his hand," she said.

"The guy in the car that's shot, he's not moving. Oh Lord, oh my God."

A man told a dispatcher that he and a crew were working in the neighborhood when they heard gunshots and then saw what had happened.

"He's in the driver's seat and he's dead," the man said.

Another woman told a dispatcher that a woman came to her house crying because she was so upset by the shooting.

Dilworth was being held Tuesday in the Guilford County Jail with no bond allowed.

Dilworth has a record of convictions since 1997 in Guilford and Mecklenburg counties, including larceny and breaking and entering, possessing stolen goods, assault and assault inflicting serious bodily injury, but was given suspended sentences and probation, according to records from the N.C. Department of Public Safety. He was last convicted on assault charges in 2015.

Parms had been convicted in 2013 of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and in 2015 of felony trafficking a Schedule I controlled substance.

The shooting of Parms was the city's 11th homicide this year.

