Suspect named in fatal stabbing in Chinatown gambling den

The suspect who knifed a man to death in a Chinatown gambling den was caught on video walking through a store behind the crime scene, knife in hand, shortly before the gruesome slaying, police said Wednesday.

Cops put out photos and video of Shen Bin Weng, 55, who’s wanted in the Monday slaying of Qi Rui Weng, 58, of Elmhurst. The two men are not related, cops said.

The victim was inside an illegal gambling den at 125 Division St. when his attacker plunged a blade into his chest about 4:30 p.m.

Video taken just before the attack shows Shen Bin Weng walking through San Jiang Trading, a kitchen supply store located at 136 East Broadway, and walking south on Pike St. just after the killing.

Cops ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.