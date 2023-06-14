Suspect named in Hilton Head Gardens shooting that left woman with gunshot wound to head

31-year-old Hilton Head man Bernard Garvin is wanted by police for a weekend shooting incident that left one woman with a non-fatal gunshot wound to the head, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon.

County deputies believe Garvin shot the 32-year-old woman in the head around 8:30 p.m. Friday after she attempted to intervene in his argument with another woman in the parking lot of the Hilton Head Gardens apartments. The woman was in good condition while under monitoring at Savannah’s Memorial Health University Medical Center Tuesday afternoon, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens.

Garvin is wanted for charges of attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Tuesday afternoon press release. He is often seen on northern Hilton Head but has been spotted “all over” the county by police, Viens said.

Anyone with information on Garvin’s whereabouts or Friday night’s shooting can call the Sheriff’s Office communications center at 843-524-2777 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry tip line at 843-554-1111.