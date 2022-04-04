Suspect named after man dies from blunt force trauma, Memphis police say

Memphis Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man after another man died following an assault.

The incident happened Feb. 18 at 1608 Getwell Rd.

Police said they received a call about a man down, and found a 42-year-old man suffering from blunt force trauma to the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed Fermin Jimenez-Martinez, 41, as a suspect, MPD said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Aggravated Assault Resulting in Death.

If you have any information call 901.528.CASH.

