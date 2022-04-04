Suspect named after man shot and killed in Frayser
Memphis Police have named a homicide suspect after a man was shot and killed in Frayser.
The shooting happened March 1 in the 2500 block of Woodcliff Drive.
Police arrived to find a 28-year-old man lying outside near the front door with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Regional One, where he was later pronounced dead, MPD said.
Police have issued a warrant for Lazaraeo Reid, 28, for second-degree murder.
If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH.
