Suspect named after man shot and killed in Frayser

Memphis Police have named a homicide suspect after a man was shot and killed in Frayser.

The shooting happened March 1 in the 2500 block of Woodcliff Drive.

Police arrived to find a 28-year-old man lying outside near the front door with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Regional One, where he was later pronounced dead, MPD said.

Police have issued a warrant for Lazaraeo Reid, 28, for second-degree murder.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 901.528.CASH.

