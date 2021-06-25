Suspect named in meth fire

Jun. 24—WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic police have arrested a man accused of running a methamphetamine operation that caused a fire at his apartment Monday morning.

According to police this morning, 23- year- old Ali Alyodawi was arrested Monday and charged with operation of a drug factory, first- degree reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance or more than a half ounce of cannabis.

While the arrest was Monday, police did not release information about the arrest until this morning.

Alyodawi is due to appear in Danielson Superior Court Aug. 18 and was issued a $ 10,000 bond, according to local police.

Police said Alyodawi lives on the sixth floor of the 560 on Main apartment building.

Willimantic Police Lt. Matthew Solak said Alyodawi is not expected to receive any more charges at this time.

According to Windham Town Manager Jim Rivers, there are 85 units in the building.

Willimantic Fire Department Chief Marc Scrivener said the department got a call about the fire alarm at the apartment building at 10: 59 a. m. Monday.

He said the fire was extinguished by a sprinkler system.

The scene was turned over to Willimantic Police Monday afternoon, according to Solak.

The incident caused quite a scene, shutting down the road in the area of Main and Jackson streets for many hours.

In addition to police and firefighters, personnel from the human services office responded to the scene, as well as Rivers and Windham Fire Marshal/ Emergency Management Director Mike Licata.

Personnel from the state narcotics unit, University of Connecticut Special Hazards Unit, Mansfield Fire Department and state Department of Energy and

Environmental Protection also responded to the incident.

On Monday night, DEEP spokesperson Will Healey said in a statement that the majority of the residents in the apartment building were cleared to return, but two of the units remained unfit for occupancy per an order from the North Central District Health Department.

He said DEEP Emergency Response Unit personnel had concluded their investigation and the lab was a " one- pot methamphetamine lab."

All hazardous materials and chemicals were removed, Healey wrote.

Residents were sent to Charles H. Barrows STEM Academy to stay and some stayed the night at The Inn On Storrs in Mansfield after that.

