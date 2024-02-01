Police release image of suspect in London alkali attack

Police have released an image of a suspect with "distinctive" injuries wanted in connection with an alkali attack in south London.

Abdul Shakoor Ezedi, 35, was last seen at a Tesco store on Caledonian Road, north London, at 20:48 GMT on Wednesday.

Police have warned the public not to approach him, but to call 999 if they see him.

Mr Ezedi had travelled to London from the Newcastle area, the force said.

The image is taken from the Tesco store, where the suspect is believed to have purchased a bottle of water.

"He left the shop and turned right," the Met said.

"The image shows Ezedi with what appears to be significant injuries to the right side of his face. This makes him distinctive."

A mother and daughter hurt by the corrosive substance could have suffered "life-changing" injuries in the attack.

The 31-year-old and her daughter, three, remain in hospital, along with her older daughter, eight.

The suspect fled the scene in Clapham on Wednesday evening.

He attempted to escape in a car but crashed into a stationary vehicle, then ran.

Police believe the suspect is known to the family, but said they were not yet clear on their exact relationship.

Supt Gabriel Cameron told reporters on Thursday he had "no idea" what Mr Ezedi's motivation may have been, but that he was "wholeheartedly confident" he would be caught.

He said Mr Ezedi is believed to be from the Newcastle area, and the car left at the scene, a Hyundai, belonged to him.

He may have been known to police, Supt Cameron added.

"While this appears to be a targeted attack, he is a dangerous individual, and we urgently need to find him," the Metropolitan Police said earlier on Thursday.

Supt Cameron said the suspect was last seen in the north London area, in Caledonian Road, and if people see him they should not approach him, but call 999.

There was a heightened police presence in Caledonian Road on Thursday afternoon, including unmarked cars with blue sirens and police vans.

Abdul Shakoor Ezedi, 35, was last seen in Caledonian Road, north London, and police have warned the public not to approach him.

Twelve people in total were hurt in the attack. Out of four members of the public who tried to help, three went to hospital with injuries - two women in their 30s and one in her 50s. Police say they "bravely came to the aid of the family" and have now been discharged from hospital.

The London Ambulance Service said it sent a response team, including three ambulance crews, to the scene after receiving a call about an incident near Clapham Common just before 19:30 GMT on Thursday.

A man in his 50s declined medical treatment for minor injuries he suffered at the scene.

Five officers who were injured as they responded to the attack have left hospital after receiving treatment.

Some of the burns the mother and her daughters suffered in the attack were "quite substantial", Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley told the BBC on Thursday, but added he did not have a full picture of their injuries yet.

They were attacked on Lessar Avenue, near Clapham Common, at 19:25 GMT on Wednesday evening. Police were called following reports of an attack with a suspected "corrosive substance".

One witness told the BBC that the mother cried "I can't see, I can't see" as he tried to help.

Map of London

Police have urged any members of the public who saw what happened to call 101 quoting reference CAD 7790/31Jan.

Officers have also asked local residents and drivers to check their doorbell and dash cameras for any footage that might have captured a man fleeing the area.

A crime scene is now in place and is likely to remain there for some time, police say.