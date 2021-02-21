Suspect in NC kidnapping dies after police rescue 14-year-old girl, Arkansas cops say

A man accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old from North Carolina died Sunday in Arkansas, police say.

On Saturday night, two officers from Lonoke, Arkansas, spotted a Dodge SUV believed to be connected with the kidnapping in a McDonald’s parking lot, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police. The officers, who saw two people inside the car, ordered the driver, 38-year-old William Robert Ice of Pennsylvania, to get out.

When he did, he began shooting at the officers, critically injuring one of them, the release says. Ice then drove off as the other officer “returned gunfire.”

An Arkansas state trooper saw the vehicle leaving the parking lot and chased it until it “became disabled in a snowbank” at which point the 14-year-old ran from the car before being “secured by a state trooper,” police say.

“Inside the SUV, the trooper found Ice critically injured from what preliminarily appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the release says.

Ice died at a Little Rock hospital Sunday, officials say. The injured officer is in stable condition.

Recommended Stories

  • Texans stuck with $5,000 electric bills after winter storm need help, officials says

    The mayors of two of the largest cities in Texas said the state should help pay some of the eye-watering electricity bills sent to residents after the devastating and deadly winter storm that caused widespread blackouts. Texas has a highly unusual deregulated energy market that allows consumers to choose between scores of competing electricity providers. Some providers sell electricity at wholesale prices that rise in sync with demand, which skyrocketed as a record-breaking freeze gripped a state unaccustomed to extreme cold, killing at least two dozen people and knocking out power to more than 4 million people at its peak.

  • Malcolm X family says letter shows NYPD and FBI conspired in his murder

    Ex-undercover officer claims in posthumous letter he was pressured to lure activist’s security men into committing crimes Malcolm X in 1965. Photograph: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Almost 56 years since the day Malcolm X was assassinated in New York City, lawyers and family members of the late civil rights and Black nationalist leader released new evidence they claim shows the NYPD and FBI conspired in his murder. It comes in the form of a deathbed letter attributed to a former undercover NYPD officer who claimed he was pressured by supervisors to lure two of Malcolm X’s security men into committing crimes, a few days before the assassination on 21 February 1965. The arrests kept the two men from managing door security at the Audubon Ballroom in Washington Heights on the day of the shooting, according to the letter. The letter, written by Raymond Wood, was authorised for posthumous release by a cousin. It was read on Saturday at a press conference attended by three of X’s daughters and members of Wood’s family. No details about the circumstances and timing of Wood’s death were provided. “Under the direction of my handlers,” the letter states, “I was told to encourage leaders and members of the civil rights groups to commit felonious acts.” Last year, the assassination was the subject of a six-part Netflix documentary, Who Killed Malcolm X?, which revisited longstanding questions over whether two of three men convicted in the shooting were innocent. In 2011, an NYPD detective involved wrote: “The investigation was botched.” The documentary prompted the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr, to review convictions in the case. Following Saturday’s news conference, Vance’s office said the review was “active and ongoing”. In a separate statement, the NYPD said it had “provided all available records relevant to that case” to Vance and “remains committed to assist with that review in any way”. The FBI did not comment. Malcolm X was shot seconds after stepping to a lectern to speak. Days earlier, he told an interviewer he believed members of the Nation of Islam were seeking to kill him. He was being surveilled by the FBI at the time. His home in Queens was firebombed the week before he was killed. One of his daughters, Ilyasah Shabazz, told the press conference on Saturday she had lived with decades of uncertainty. “Any evidence that provides greater insight into the truth behind that terrible tragedy should be thoroughly investigated,” she said.

  • Firefighter, paramedic shot while assisting injured person, California police say

    “While units were on scene — fire was on scene with EMS — a drive-by shooting occurred.”

  • Ohio bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious bag only to discover it contained 6 newborn kittens: Photos

    The bag was left outside church in New Miami, Butler County. An anonymous note said the mother was called Sprinkles and the kittens were a day old.

  • Ted Cruz: Clinton hits out at senator for leaving dog as Biden to declare Texas a ‘national disaster’

    Follow latest updates on Texas storm

  • Boy, 11, dies in freezing mobile home as Texas death toll mounts

    Family believes Cristian Pavón Pineda died of hypothermiaWhat caused huge Texas blackouts – a visual explainer María Pineda says her son Cristian Pavón Pineda loved drawing and talked about being a pilot when he grew up. Photograph: Gustavo Huerta/AP As snow fell in Conroe, Texas, last Monday, Cristian Pavón Pineda ran outside his family’s mobile home, wearing a red jacket and making tracks in the powder. His mother filmed as her 11-year-old played in snow for the very first time. Though the family from Honduras had lost power the night before, the start of what they did not know would be days of blackouts in sub-freezing temperatures, they managed to capture a moment of joy. But on Tuesday morning, Pineda’s family could not wake him up. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the young boy’s death but his family believes he died from hypothermia. As Texas froze, they had no heat. “Everything was well,” María Elisa Pineda, Cristian’s mother, told the Houston Chronicle. “He was happy that day. He was not at all sick.” There is no official death toll from the cold spell which has paralyzed much of Texas but according to the Washington Post at least 30 people have died. Some died from exposure, including a 75-year-old man who died of hypothermia while grabbing his oxygen tank from his truck and a 60-year-old man who reportedly froze to death on his recliner chair, his wife next to him in their frigid home. At least five have died from carbon monoxide poisoning, according the Post, as people turned to gas-based heaters in desperate attempts to find warmth. Cristian, who was in the sixth grade, came to Texas from Honduras two years ago, his mother told the Chronicle. On Monday night, with temperatures in the single digits, his family tucked him into bed with his three-year-old stepbrother, for warmth. In the morning, Cristian was dead. A spokesperson for the local police department told the paper the mobile home the family was living in was 40 years old and had little insulation. “By all other means, [Cristian] was a normal, healthy child,” the spokesperson said. Pineda described her son’s love of drawing, often inspired by maps he found online. He talked about being a pilot when he grew up, she said, and was loving toward his brothers. By Saturday, a GoFundMe page for donations to send Cristian’s body to Honduras had raised about $60,000. “His wish was to see his grandparents again and that is what his mother wants to fulfil,” a family statement read.

  • Wolf Van Halen Performs Song 'Distance' — His 'Mantra' for When He Thinks of Dad Eddie

    "No matter what the distance is, I will be with you. No matter what the distance is, I'll be okay," Wolf sings in the track

  • Rabbis head to nurture Jewish faith in United Arab Emirates

    The United Arab Emirates is becoming an unlikely training ground for the next generation of orthodox rabbis. Since normalisation of relations with Israel last year under the US-brokered Abraham Accords, more 30 young rabbis from countries including the Ukraine, Turkey and Israel, have joined the efforts to build a Jewish community that had previously been kept largely secret. Most are members of Dubai’s large community of expatriate workers, including citizens from France, South Africa and the UK. They typically work in fields such as finance, real estate and the diamond trade. Estimates of the size of the community range from a few hundred to more than 1,000. The internship project is the brainchild of Brooklyn-born Rabbi Levi Duchman, an orthodox Jewish emissary to the UAE, who hopes the young rabbis will also learn from their experiences of the Arab world. He also believes it may in turn break down many of the myths, fears and misconceptions between Jews and Muslims globally. The rabbis, who stay from two to eight months, will be involved in creating religious infrastructure for followers of the Jewish faith.

  • Jessica Simpson's son gives younger sister Birdie Mae quite a hairdo

    Hey, we get the point!

  • Like Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie will raise her son without a royal title

    Similar to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child, Archie, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, August, won't have a royal title.

  • YouTube Star Jackie Aina: There's "Literally No Excuse" for the Beauty Industry's Lack of Diversity

    After 12 years of experience in the beauty industry, YouTube influencer Jackie Aina says it's fine if a brand does not want to cater to her. As she told E! News, "I can go where I'm celebrated."

  • Rick Wagner turned out to be smart signing by Packers

    Rick Wagner, who signed for just $11 million last March, gave the Packers one solid season at right tackle in 2020. He was released Friday.

  • In Israel and beyond, virus vaccines bring political power

    Coronavirus vaccines are emerging as the newest currency of choice in the Middle East. Israel’s reopening of its economy, combined with a murky prisoner swap with Syria and the arrival of a batch of vaccines in the Gaza Strip, have all underscored how those with access to the vaccines have political power in the turbulent region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been at the forefront of this trend, pinning his re-election hopes on the success of his campaign to vaccinate Israel’s adult population.

  • Dwyane Wade offered high praise for No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards

    Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards recently earned strong praise from Dwyane Wade this week, with the future Hall of Famer setting the bar high for the No. 1 overall pick. During the pre-draft process, Edwards often said he carefully studied Wade growing up and even believed he could one day be better than the 13-time All-Star. Wade, at the time, agreed with Edwards and once again offered that take Tuesday on the set of NBA on TNT. I definitely think he can be a better player than I was, he has all of the tools, Dwyane Wade

  • This Dermatologist-Approved Oil May Be the All-in-One Solution to Your Winter Skin Woes

    If you want to try it, consider this $8 Amazon option backed by 18,000 five-star ratings.

  • UK's Prince Charles visits father Philip in hospital

    Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, on Saturday visited the hospital where his father Prince Philip is being kept as a precaution after feeling ill, a Reuters photographer at the hospital said. Charles arrived at the back of the London hospital where Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, has spent four nights. Charles was at the hospital for just over half an hour before departing.

  • This is the first Black-owned clean beauty brand at Sephora — these are my thoughts

    Lys Beauty is the first Black-owned clean beauty brand to launch at Sephora. Our beauty editor tried the line — these are her thoughts.

  • Myanmar protests gather after worst violence yet

    From the north of Myanmar to the south, thousands of people returned to the streets on Sunday to protest - a day after the bloodiest crackdown seen yet since the military coup almost three weeks ago. Many peacefully gathered in the second biggest city Mandalay, the city where soldiers opened fire on civiliansSaturday and killed two people.In Yangon, protesters like Soe Pang showed no sign of relenting, instead he joined the crowds, holding banners that read "reject military coup." "The military wants to stop us from coming out on streets so they strongly respond to us. We, the people, won't accept their unfair oppression and we will continue to fight." Earlier today, police arrested a famous actor for supporting the protests, while Facebook deleted the military's main page for inciting violence.Spokesman for the new military council Zaw Min Tun, has not responded to attempts by Reuters to contact him.

  • Kellen Winslow II agrees to 14-year prison plea deal

    Former Cleveland Browns first-round draft pick will serve 14 years in prison as part of a plea arrangement. Formal sentencing is scheduled for March 3.

  • Abused woman survives brutal cold in national park but needs foot amputation, feds say

    “How she survived I have no idea.”