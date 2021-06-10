Suspect who nearly ran over Niagara Falls detective arrested

Jun. 10—U.S. Marshals and Falls narcotics detectives arrested an armed city man wanted on several warrants during a traffic stop on the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue Wednesday night.

Donald Rodgers, 28, of Niagara Falls, had been sought by police following an incident on May 20 in which he dragged and nearly ran over a Niagara Falls detective during a traffic stop. The detective suffered minor injuries. The car Rodgers had been driving at the time was found abandoned in the Center Court area.

When stopped Wednesday night about 7:30 p.m., marshals and Falls detectives found a loaded .45-caliber Taurus handgun, six grams of suspected cocaine, 20 Hydrocodone pills and more than $1,300 cash.

City officials said Rodgers would be arraigned on multiple felonies for assault and weapons possession during an arraignment in Niagara Falls City Court.