Suspect with nearly triple BAC charged in fatal Chandler crash

A suspect was arrested in connection to a three-vehicle crash in Chandler that left one dead and injured another. His blood alcohol content results were nearly three times the legal limit.

Jorell Yazzi was arrested in connection to the Monday morning crash near Dobson Road North and West Ray Road, according to the Chandler Police Department.

Around 1:22 a.m. on Monday, Chandler police responded to the crash near Dobson Road North and West Ray Road. According to police records, the driver of a 2014 Dodge Avenger, later identified as Jorrell Yazzie, 29, collided with the rear of a Black 2013 Chevrolet Camaro, operated by Maurice Owens, 49.

From the impact of the initial crash, Owen's vehicle spun into a 2018 Toyota Camry, driven by Chon Tran, 68, according to police. Tran was also extricated from the vehicle by the Chandler Fire Department with critical injuries, before being transported and rushed into surgery at the Chandler Regional Medical Center. Tran was eventually pronounced dead, said police.

According to the Chandler Police Department, Owens was left with life-threatening injuries and was extricated from the vehicle by the Chandler Fire Department, where he was later transported to the Chandler Regional Medical Center for treatment for a left fractured femur, a fractured right forearm, a dislocated left shoulder, facial laceration, broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Yazzie was left with minor injuries following the crash and transported to the Chandler Regional Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Police suspected Yazzie of impairment, prompting a Chandler Police Department Traffic Officer to respond to Yazzie's injuries and impairment at the CRMC, police said. There, officers were able to establish probable cause for a search warrant, police said.

The search warrant was granted by the Maricopa County Initial Appearance Court for Yazzie's blood, later found to possess a BAC of .226. The legal BAC in Arizona is 0.08%. The blood was then seized as evidence by Chandler police, according to authorities.

Yazzie was later released from the CRMC with no injuries and transported to Gilbert Chandler Unified Holding Facility, where he was charged with one count of manslaughter and reckless causing the death of another person, police said.

Documents show that Yazzie was also arrested in 2022 for a DUI.

