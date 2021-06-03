Suspect in Niagara Metals shooting caught in Wyoming County
Jun. 3—The suspect in this morning's Niagara Metals shooting on Packard Road in Niagara Falls has been taken into custody by the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department.
The shooting happened at about 8 a.m. at 4861 Packard Road and is the 7th homicide of 2021 in Niagara Falls.
The suspect is identified as Matthew H. Figura Jr.
A report from WGRZ quoted the president of Niagara Metals saying Figura shot a coworker in the back of the head.
Police have not identified the victim.