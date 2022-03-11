Suspect in late night SWAT standoff in Fort Mill SC has been caught, police say

A suspect who fired shots in a residential neighborhood before an hours-long SWAT standoff in Fort Mill, S.C., has been caught, police said.

The suspect was taken into police custody after midnight Friday while trying to flee on foot as SWAT entered a Nims Street home where the suspect had been, said Fort Mill Police Department Chief Bryan Zachary.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

No one was hurt, Zachary said.

The standoff

Fort Mill officers went to Nims Street around 7 p.m. Thursday after reports of shots fired, Zachary said.

The suspect went into a home in the 400 block of the street and refused to come out, Zachary said. Fort Mill police called the York County SWAT team to come to the house.

SWAT negotiators from the York County Sheriff’s Office used a bulhorn to tell the suspect to put down any weapons and come out, but he refused, officials said.

During the standoff, police blocked off Nims Street and adjacent streets. SWAT trucks and officers wearing tactical gear circulated throughout the neighborhood.

Nims Street is northeast of downtown Fort Mill. Fort Mill is a town of more than 23,000 people between Rock Hill the Charlotte.

Police used the town’s public Facebook and Twitter social media to advise residents who lived nearby to stay indoors while police were there.

Check back for updates on this story.