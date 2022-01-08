Suspect in Norfolk double homicide found dead, police say

A Norfolk man who police believe fatally shot a man and woman Thursday night was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Norfolk police.

The shooting — which police say was domestic-related — happened Thursday in the 1500 block of Hibie Street. Police were called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. and found Antonio D. Griffin, 38, of Norfolk, with a life threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

When officers went inside the home, they found Antoninette Griffin, 37, of Norfolk, with a life threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she later died.

Police charged Eugene E. Ward, 41, in the killings. He was found dead around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Campostella Road.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com