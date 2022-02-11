Suspect in North Augusta child homicide, manhunt granted new defense lawyer

Feb. 10—A 2017 homicide suspect who was the subject of a five-day, multi-county manhunt requested a new defense attorney Wednesday morning — stating his council "doesn't believe" him.

Trevonta Randell Langford is awaiting trial for a homicide by child abuse charge; he was arrested after his 1-month-old baby died in North Augusta in 2017.

While on bail for the homicide charge, Langford picked up additional charges and when police could not locate him, a five-day manhunt ensued .

Langford's defense attorney, Barry L. Thompson II, made a motion to relieve council on Nov. 4, 2021, prior to the manhunt. After Langford was captured by police, the hearing was postponed.

On Wednesday morning, Langford appeared in court virtually to ask Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope for a new court-appointed attorney.

"I've been dealing with Mr. Thompson for almost five years now and everything that I've asked, it's always been a delay or some reason why he couldn't do it," Langford said during the hearing. "He doesn't believe anything that I tell him, and it took him over two years to hear out my whole case ... I just need someone else that's going to represent me to the fullest extent ..."

Thompson told the judge Langford requested a new attorney because he didn't like his legal advice.

"As a professional, it's not necessarily required that I completely believe and embrace all of the ideas that he puts forward in order to zealously represent him at trial," Thompson said. "I think that's the real crux of where we're at is that he feels uncomfortable having someone in his corner that he feels is not necessarily completely in his corner. I've tried to convince him that just because he and I may have different opinions on things, that does not make it so that I can't zealously represent him at trial."

The judge ultimately granted Langford's motion to remove Thompson due to the seriousness of the charges and because there is not a pending trial.

Langford will be appointed the next-in-line conflict attorney, Pope said. His trial date is unknown.

2017 homicide

Langford was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse after his 1-month-old baby died in 2017.

Around 10:28 p.m. on March 31, 2017, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 500 block of Samuels Street in North Augusta for a medical emergency involving a child, according to an incident report obtained from the sheriff's office.

When deputies arrived, they were met at the door by Langford holding an unresponsive child. Aiken County EMS and first responders arrived at the home and transported the child to University Hospital for emergency care and treatment, according to the report.

Langford told investigators he was the caregiver of the child at the time of the 911 call for assistance and said the victim was taken to a pediatrician a week prior regarding an ongoing fever, according to police.

The pediatrician advised him to return home with the child, monitor his well-being and allow the fever to pass — but the child's fever persisted, according to the report. However, the victim was never taken back to the pediatrician because, in accordance to the doctor's recommendation, the fever never exceeded 100 degrees.

Earlier in the day on March 31, the victim started coughing up small amounts of mucus, which Langford claimed he removed with a syringe, the report states.

Once the child stopped breathing, Langford said he conducted CPR to the best of his ability, but was unable to get a response, according to the report. Investigators were notified on May 13 that the child had died.

During the course of this investigation, it was determined that the child had sustained injuries as a result of physical abuse, according to police.

Langford was previously charged with first-degree domestic violence on Feb. 28, 2016 after he allegedly "struck [the victim] with his fist" and "struck her on the left side of the face with a pipe" while she was 37 weeks pregnant, according to a separate incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators with the sheriff's office arrested Langford at his Plank Road home around 6:30 p.m. on May 31, 2017, and charged him with homicide by child abuse in relation to the death of the 1-month-old.

The manhunt

On Nov. 28, 2021, while Langford was out on bail for the 2017 homicide, the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office announced there was an active manhunt for him.

They said Langford had outstanding warrants for kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and domestic violence of high and aggravated nature.

The search was a multi-county endeavor; 11 agencies participated.

After five days on the run, Langford was apprehended by police.

