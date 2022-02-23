Suspect in North Lubbock deadly road rage shooting arrested

File image

A 21 year-old man wanted in connection with what police officials describe as a November deadly road-rage shooting in North Lubbock was arrested Tuesday.

Bryan Garcia was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a charge of murder.

Jail records indicate he was arrested in the 400 block of Troy Avenue.

His charge stems from a shots-fired call about 8:40 p.m. Nov. 12 near the intersection of University Avenue and Madison Street, according to a search warrant for Garcia's home in the 400 block of County Road 2810.

The 911 caller told a dispatcher that shots were being fired between two vehicles chasing each other, the warrant states.

Responding officers found Saiz dead from a gunshot wound in a pickup truck near North University Avenue and Regis Street. His vehicle was riddled with bullet holes from 7.63x39 mm ammunition typically used with AK-47 style rifles, the search warrant states.

Police officials said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident. The search warrant states before the shooting, Saiz's pickup truck and a Toyota Camry in which Garcia was a passenger, were involved in a crash.

A police news release states the Camry was missing a portion of the driver’s side rear bumper and a broken taillight from the crash.

Investigators believe that Garcia pulled out his gun and began shooting at Saiz's vehicle, the search warrant states.

Two days after the shooting, Lubbock police officials released a statement seeking the public's help finding the Camry.

Garcia was identified as a suspect in the shooting a day later.

Investigators found the Camry and spoke with its owner. Phone records showed Garcia was fetched from his father's home on 98th Street before the shooting, returns right after it and then heads to his home on County Road 2810, the warrant states.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Man arrested in deadly road rage shooting