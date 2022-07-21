Suspect in North Myrtle Beach police-involved shooting ‘contained’ in Briarcliffe resort

Police believe the suspect in a North Myrtle Beach police-involved shooting has been contained in the area of Briarcliffe RV Resort.

William Joshua Alston, who law enforcement allege exchanged gunfire with North Myrtle Beach Police early Thursday morning, has not been captured.

The manhunt for Alston has lasted several hours after the incident reportedly occurred when police went to serve an outstanding warrant about 2 a.m., according to city spokesman Donald Graham.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

North Myrtle Beach Police are advising the public to be on the look out for William Joshua Alston, who was allegedly involved in a police-involved shooting Thursday, July 21.

City officials first advised people in the Tanglewood and Ironwood areas of Barefoot Landing Resort to remain inside, and the Briarcliffe park was added to that list about 10 a.m.

All officers involved are fine, according to a Facebook post by the department, and updates will be made as they become available.