Suspect in North Side homicide: 'Should have just driven off'

Columbus police guard the scene of the city's 124th homicide on Oct. 7, 2020. A man was killed on the 5800 block of Arborwood Drive on the city's North Side. Two other people were injured.

Columbus police homicide detectives say a man accused of causing the death of a 26-year-old Northeast Side man in an early Wednesday morning told them he "should have just driven off."

Q'juantez Poole, 20, of the Northwest Side, made the statement while admitting to detectives that he emptied a 16-round magazine from a 9-mm handgun into the driver's side of a vehicle being driven by Dontey Wiley, of the Northeast Side.

Wiley and Poole had met in a cul-de-sac on the 5800 block of Arborwood Drive, located near Interstate 71 and the Ohio 161 interchange on the city's North Side, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police called to the scene and found Wiley and a 23-year-old woman who were both wounded. Wiley was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The woman, whose name was not released, suffered a minor graze wound.

Around 12:45 a.m., 24-year-old Quintez Poole, of the Near East Side, arrived at the emergency room of Dublin Methodist Hospital in a car driven by his brother, Q'juantez.

Quintez Poole had suffered numerous gunshot wounds to his groin area, according to court records, and was in critical condition. He was later transferred to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and is expected to survive his injuries.

Q'juantez Poole has been charged with murder in Franklin County Municipal Court and is being held in the Franklin County jail.

Det. Darren Egelhoff said Quintez Poole will also be interviewed as a possible suspect.

Wiley's death is the 124th homicide investigation of the year and considered the 123rd homicide by police because of the reclassification of a previous investigation as a self-inflicted wound.

