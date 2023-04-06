Suspect in North Side shooting taken into custody

A man wanted for a shooting that took place on the North Side in February has been taken into custody and is in the Allegheny County Jail.

Jermaine Lamont Colwell, 46, is facing several charges, including attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and gun violations, after a person was found Feb. 28 shot in the chest in the area of the Pennsylvania Avenue bridge.

PHOTOS: Police investigating incident on Pittsburgh’s North Side

The shooting took place near Pittsburgh Manchester K-8, which was temporarily place on lockdown after the shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening wounds for surgery, according to the complaint.

Police said video surveillance from the scene and witnesses connected Colwell to the crime, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Woman dead after vehicle crashes into utility pole in McKeesport Woman arrested for allegedly threatening ex-boyfriend with gun in daycare parking lot in Shaler Leak at US Steel Tower under control; road closures remain in effect for cleanup process VIDEO: ‘There are serious penalties’: FBI Pittsburgh highlights dangers of swatting calls DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts