Suspect not competent in attack mom, daughter

Jun. 16—SALEM, Mass. — A Superior Court judge this week said a Haverhill man accused of attacking a pregnant woman and her mother is not mentally competent to stand trial "at this time."

That status may or may not change in the future, depending on future reports filed in court.

Jake Kavanaugh, 23, remains held without bail at Bridgewater State Hospital, where he was sent for a mental health evaluation after his initial arraignment in Haverhill District Court.

On March 3, Kavanaugh drove his car into Janet Blanchard, 54, and her pregnant daughter, Geena Sindoni, 26, while the women were out walking near the Haverhill-Salem, N.H. line, police said.

Kavanaugh then attacked Blanchard with a box cutter, police said.

Both women were critically injured but survived the attack.

Kavanaugh was later indicted by the Essex County grand jury and arraigned in Superior Court, where the penalties he faces if convicted could be more severe.

On Tuesday, he was was scheduled for both a mental competency hearing and a hearing to determine the dangers he poses to himself or others.

Kavanaugh was not well enough to attend the hearing virtually, his attorney said.

A prosecutor referred to a report indicating Kavanaugh currently lacks the mental competency to stand trial.

Additional reports regarding competency can be filed at future dates as the case moves toward a trial, according to state law.

Also, Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman said she could not conduct the dangerousness hearing without Kavanaugh present.

Another dangerousness hearing was scheduled for July 7.

Kavanaugh is charged with a host of violent crimes, including armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

According to police reports, on March 3 the victims were walking Blanchard's French bulldog, Roxie, and Sindoni's Rottweiler-German shepherd, Riley, when a car driven by Kavanaugh struck Blanchard twice.

Sindoni, who was five months pregnant at the time, was able to run into the woods to nearby Salem, N.H., to find help, police said.

After the crash, Kavanaugh stepped out of the car and used a box cutter to attack Blanchard, stabbing her neck and eyes, a police report states.

Kavanaugh ignored commands and his hands and forearms were covered with blood, according to the first officer on the scene.

He glared at the officer with a "1,000 yard stare," a police report states, meaning he had a look of being emotionally far away.

Police said they later questioned Kavanaugh at Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, but he would not answer or explain what happened.

His only statement was, "It's not going to matter," according to the report.

Kavanaugh was driving a 2007 Audi A6 sedan registered to his father, Thomas Kavanaugh, according to police. Jake Kavanaugh had a valid driver's license.

