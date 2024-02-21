Suspect not inside home after SWAT incident in southwest Atlanta, police say

No arrests were made after a SWAT standoff in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday night, according to police.

They say a “possibly armed suspect” is barricaded inside a home on Osborne St. SW.

Just after 10 p.m., police confirmed that the suspect was not found inside the home.

Channel 2 Action News crews are in the area. Get the latest details on WSBTV.com and WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say officers have moved to the next street over, Birch Street SW, where a separate suspect may be.

Police have not commented on what prompted the standoff.

The names of neither suspect have been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: