Suspect not inside home after SWAT incident in southwest Atlanta, police say
No arrests were made after a SWAT standoff in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday night, according to police.
They say a “possibly armed suspect” is barricaded inside a home on Osborne St. SW.
Just after 10 p.m., police confirmed that the suspect was not found inside the home.
Investigators say officers have moved to the next street over, Birch Street SW, where a separate suspect may be.
Police have not commented on what prompted the standoff.
The names of neither suspect have been released.
