Suspect in November homicide arrested

Feb. 11—A Santa Fe man who is suspected of fatally shooting 32-year-old Armando Torres Marquez in November was arrested Friday.

Police were notified around 6 p.m. Friday that Erik Ibarra-Salcido, 31, was in the area of Camino Capitin and Galisteo Road — which also happens to be the area where Torres Marquez was shot in November. Officers tried to locate Ibarra-Salcido in the area, and around 9:55 p.m. saw a vehicle that matched the description that had been provided, according to a police news release.

Police stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Ibarra-Salcido. He was taken into custody and booked into Santa Fe County jail.

Ibarra-Salcido faces a count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of bribery of a witness, according to online court records. He is accused of killing Torres Marquez over a $1,200 debt.